SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls police say a dispute over littering resulted in a man threatening his accuser with a machete.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when a man sitting in a car outside an apartment complex dropped some trashed out of his window.
The Argus Leader reports police say an apartment resident saw the littering and yelled at the man in the car. The accused litterer then pulled out a machete and threatened the resident, who went inside and called police.
Officers are looking for the driver.