In historic times, the Sicangu Lakota (Burnt Thigh or Brule) were divided into two groups. The larger group, the Heyeta Wicasa, or uplands people, were eventually settled on the Rosebud Reservation. The smaller group, the Kul Wicasa, or lower people, were settled on the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota, on the west bank of the Missouri River.
Lower Brule is a small reservation, covering 207 square miles and with a population of 613. Despite the tribe’s small size, the Kul Wicasa are big in hospitality, and offer an impressive itinerary for any visitors.
The Big Bend Dam at Fort Thompson created the 80-mile long Lake Sharpe, which extends all along the north side of the reservation — including the Big Bend Loop, which loops about a large peninsula of land connected to the west bank by a narrow strip called the Narrows.
Starting at the South edge of the reservation, the undulating prairie drops down to the Missouri River, over lofty breaks, cut by ravines filled with patches of forest, offering ideal habitat for wildlife. Not only does the reservation provide some of the best hunting and recreation opportunities in the state, over the past 30 years, The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Department of Wildlife, Fish and Recreation has been “actively managing the wildlife resources and improving habitat on the reservation,” according to the tribe’s website.
Out on the prairie, above the river breaks, the prairie-chicken and sharp-tailed grouse and pheasant hunting is excellent. All across the reservation, the mule deer and white-tailed deer annual harvest is exceptional. People come from all over the globe to hunt pheasant. Located smack dab in the middle of the central waterfowl flyway, up to 100,000 ducks and geese visit the tribe’s waterways. Wild turkey populations are strong along the river. Package hunts are available to hunt bison and elk over a 5,900-acre area. If needed, transportation to a local locker is provided. Licensed guides are available but not required for hunting on the reservation.
Two recreational areas are available within 10 miles of the hamlet of Lower Brule: Iron Nation to the west, and Little Bend to the north. Each site has a dock and boat ramp, fish cleaning area, picnic areas and a playground. Both sites are well lit.
Lodging consists of two cabins, two miles north of Lower Brule, and the Golden Buffalo Casino/Motel in Lower Brule. The casino offers slots, poker, and blackjack.
Just south of the reservation, at the town of Chamberlain, stands a must-see: “Dignity,” the 50-foot high magnificent metal statue of a Lakota woman wrapped in a star quilt, arms extended to welcome visitors. She is fast becoming the face of South Dakota to millions of visitors.
For more visitor information, contact the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Department of Wildlife, Fish and Recreation at (605) 473-5666.