AUGUSTA, Maine | Maine is joining a handful of states that have renamed Columbus Day to honor Native Americans.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that "there is power in a name and who we choose to honor" before signing a law that drops the state's recognition of the federal holiday.
The October holiday will now be called Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine.
South Dakota was the first state to officially celebrate Native Americans' Day in place of Columbus Day. The South Dakota Legislature passed legislation to establish the holiday in 1989. The proposal came from then-Gov. George S. Mickelson, at the urging of newspaper publisher Tim Giago. The first year it was observed as Native Americans' Day was 1990.
A small but growing number of states, including New Mexico and Vermont, have moved to swap celebrating explorer Christopher Columbus for a tribute to Native Americans.
Demands to do away with Columbus Day date to the 1970s. Native American tribes are pressing for the change, pointing to atrocities they suffered.
Critics say that suppressing history could lead to repeating it.