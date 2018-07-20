Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ABERDEEN | A man accused of sexually abusing a teenager in a Codington County hotel room in May 2015 has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office says a jury convicted 42-year-old Ira Arias, of Sisseton and also Fort Worth, Texas, on three counts of sexual abuse of a child.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange said Arias not only abused but "dehumanized" the victim.

Arias will be on supervised release for six years following his prison term.

