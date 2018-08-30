GILLETTE, Wyo. | A South Dakota man who led Wyoming authorities on a chase at 100 mph before ditching his pickup and trying to get away in cement truck has pleaded not guilty to three felonies and four misdemeanors.
Officers began following Eric Herman, 32, after they smelled marijuana when he walked by.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in the case states that Herman ditched his truck after it got stuck in a small drainage area and tried to flee in a cement truck.
According the affidavit, Herman drove over spike strips placed by officers and drove through fences at a gravel lot.
Police say he caused $70,000 worth of damage during the July incident.
Police found about 0.7 grams of meth in Herman's truck.
2 arrested on drug charges
KENNEBEC | Two Washington-state men face drug charges after South Dakota authorities allegedly discovered over 10 pounds of marijuana in their car.
The Daily Republic reports that authorities pulled over a car traveling on Interstate 90 driven by 22-year-old Yiel Woul. He was reportedly driving 2 mph over the speed limit, and a Highway Patrol officer allegedly noticed a strong smell of air freshener while the car was pulled over on Aug. 14.
Woul said he and 37-year-old passenger Joshua McLean were traveling to see McLean's family. Woul refused a search of the vehicle, but a police dog allegedly indicated drugs were inside.
The officer allegedly found 10 bags of marijuana, each weighing about 1 pound, and three THC oil cartridges.
Lawyers for McLean and Woul declined to comment.
Roosevelt gets email threat
SIOUX FALLS | Security has been increased at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls following an email threat that police believe is a hoax.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the email which threatened a shooting is similar to other email hoaxes that have been received across the country.
Clemens says extra officers were stationed at Roosevelt on Thursday where school started last week.
It's the second time the district has heightened security in a week. The first involved a custodian who hid a loaded gun at another campus.
Man pleads in overdose death
HURON | A man charged in the overdose death of a Beadle County woman has pleaded not guilty.
Marc Henrisse has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and drug distribution in the June 22 death of 29-year-old Heather Skinner.
Authorities say Skinner's 4- and 6-year-old sons found her body. They allege that Henrisse was doing drugs with Skinner before her death, and that he knew she had overdosed when he left the home.
The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29.
Businessman guilty in scheme
SIOUX FALLS | A federal jury has convicted a Sioux Falls businessman accused in what authorities labeled a massive tax-fraud scheme.
The U.S. attorney's office says 37-year-old Jacques Eviglo filed hundreds of fraudulent federal tax returns while doing business as Global Income Tax Services, to increase refund amounts for unsuspecting clients. He then skimmed money from the returns, accumulating more than $800,000 over four years.
A jury convicted Eviglo of 30 total counts of making false claims and wire fraud after a five-day trial. He's to be sentenced Nov. 26.
Man convicted for fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS | A 53-year-old Sioux Falls man has been convicted of careless driving in a crash that killed a 19-year-old Sioux Falls woman.
Caitlyn Carman was stopped at an intersection to turn left when her SUV was rear-ended and pushed into the path of an oncoming semi last March. The University of South Dakota cheerleader died at the scene.
Mark Begeman was found guilty Thursday. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Carman's family and friends wore tie-dyed "Caitlyn's Crew" shirts in court to show support for a woman they called a "truly kind, genuine and loving soul."
Prosecutors said Begeman failed to exercise due caution before hitting Carman's vehicle. The defense said the state failed to meet its burden of proof.
Spring-wheat harvest closing
SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota's spring-wheat harvest is wrapping up, and the corn crop is starting to mature.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 97 percent of the spring wheat is harvested, and 3 percent of the corn crop is mature.
Development of the soybean crop in the state also remains ahead of the average pace.
Soil-moisture supplies are stable over the week. Topsoil moisture is rated 61 percent adequate to surplus, with 59 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories. Pasture and range conditions statewide remain mostly rated fair or good.