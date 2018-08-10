MITCHELL | Davison County has refused an offer of mediation from a former veterans service officer who is appealing her firing to South Dakota's Labor Department.
The Daily Republic reports that county commissioners late last month unanimously declined the offer from Jessica Davidson. That means the matter will go to a hearing in September before an administrative law judge.
Davidson alleges her November termination was in response to her "whistleblowing" about errors in veterans' files and what she felt was improper use of military insignia on souvenir coins. She also alleges the county discriminated against her for reasons including her gender.
County Deputy State's Attorney James Taylor has said Davidson's claims of wrongful termination are unfounded.