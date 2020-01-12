Meet some key players in South Dakota's Statehouse

SIOUX FALLS | A quick look at some key players in Pierre as the Legislature prepares to open its 2020 session:

GOV. KRISTI NOEM

Heading into her second session as governor, Noem says she'll work on communicating more clearly with lawmakers after some raised it as an issue. Noem described herself as "teachable."

Noem butted heads with the Legislature last year on hemp, vetoing legislation aimed at legalizing industrial production and getting the industry rolling in South Dakota. It looked like she was prepared to make the same fight this year until last week, when Noem said she would consider legislation if it met her criteria for tight regulation.

Any state's governor has a strong hand, but Noem also should enjoy a benefit from making several appointments to fill vacancies in both House and Senate. In fact, she promoted two House members into the Senate and appointed three more members of that chamber — amounting to more than 10 percent of the body. The governor's power of appointments is laid out in the constitution, but it has some lawmakers grumbling.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER KRIS LANGER