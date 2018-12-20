Try 1 month for 99¢

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. | A meteor that streaked across the night sky over the northern Twin Cities probably came close enough to Earth to drop rocks.

Observer Pat Branch with the American Meteor Society says the fireball entered the stratosphere above Cambridge around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, traveling eastward before going dark over Harris.

Branch says the meteor probably was close enough to Earth to drop pea- to grape-sized rocks. He says the meteor was only the second of the year to get close enough to Earth to drop rocks.

The meteor was about the size of a refrigerator and shook homes with a sonic boom.

