ST. PAUL, Minn. | Minnesota is spending millions of dollars annually to fight invasive species in its lakes and waterways, but the damaging plants and animals are continuing to spread.
Aquatic invasive species have plagued Minnesota for more than a century, when common carp were introduced as a new game species.
Since 2014, the Legislature has set aside $10 million each year for counties to fight invasive species such as zebra mussels and starry stonewort, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
Counties receive funding after submitting a spending plan. No detailed financial reports are required.
All but three of the state's counties receive money from the state to fight aquatic invasive species. The state allocates funds by using a formula based on the county's number of public boat landings and boat trailer parking spaces.