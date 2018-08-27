Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIERRE | A Mission man and a Pierre woman have been sentenced for assaulting federal officers in separate cases on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

The U.S. attorney's office says 39-year-old Peter White Feather was recently sentenced to seven months in federal prison for spitting in an officer's face while being arrested for disorderly conduct in February 2017.

Twenty-one-year-old Toni Ladeaux was sentenced to two years for kicking and biting officers while being arrested following a domestic dispute last February.

