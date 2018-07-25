MITCHELL | A South Dakota city continues drawing pilots from all over the world as the biennial host of a prestigious airplane race.
Pilots flocked Sunday to Mitchell, which served as the starting point of this year's AirVenture Cup. The 450-mile race attracted pilots from as far as Denmark and Australia to compete for the fastest flight time to Oshkosh, Wis.
Pilots range in experience levels from Air Force veterans flying fighter jets to World War II B-25 bombers. Some fly planes that are hand-built or antiques.
Mitchell Airport Director Mike Scherschligt told The Daily Republic that pilots enjoy Mitchell because of the prevailing winds while racing to the Wisconsin finish line.
Mitchell was chosen in 2008 as an ideal starting point for the race, said Eric Whyte, founder of the AirVenture Cup. The city has hosted the race every other year, alternating with Mount Vernon, Illinois.
"We chose Mitchell because of the airport having two runways, a great big ramp space, and the Wright Brothers Aviation business has been so helpful with this event," Whyte said.
He said the race has "put Mitchell on the map in the aviation community."
Keith Phillips, a retired Air Force fighter pilot, flew his hand-built aircraft to Mitchell from his home in Daytona Beach, Florida.
"The comradery and uniting of pilots is just a great time, and this race brings us all together," Phillips said. "The support we get from Mitchell is so great, we even had a city councilman want us to fly over town. That isn't the case in other states the race has been held."