MITCHELL | A Mitchell man accused of beating a woman and throwing his infant child to the ground has been sentenced to serve four years and seven months in prison.
Authorities said 26-year-old Levi Sapp in March hit the woman in the head with an ashtray and a hair grooming tool, threw her phone in the toilet, pushed her into a bathtub, hit her head against a wall and threatened to kill her. He also was accused of throwing his 7-week-old daughter on the ground.
The Daily Republic reports that Sapp pleaded guilty to felony aggravated domestic assault, and other felony charges were dropped. In addition to his prison sentence, Sapp was ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution.