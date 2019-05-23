{{featured_button_text}}
Montana Tribes

Montana state Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, center left, in ceremonial headdress, speaks with Gov. Steve Bullock before a bill signing ceremony on Thursday in Helena, Montana. Weatherwax sponsored legislation to install a monument and display the flags of the state's eight Native American tribes on the Capitol grounds.

 Matt Volz, AP Photo

HELENA, Mont. | Montana will install a permanent monument on the state Capitol grounds recognizing Native American contributions to the state and nation.

Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday held a ceremonial signing of legislation to erect a monument and display the flags of the state's eight recognized Native American tribes.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Rep. Marvin Weatherwax of Browning, called it a big honor and "well overdue."

Bullock says the monument will be a symbol of respect and understanding, and a recognition that the Capitol belongs to everybody.

The measure was part of a package of bills Bullock signed dealing with Native American issues, including legislation meant to improve the response to reports of missing American Indian women.

Bullock, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, spent the day meeting with tribal leaders.

