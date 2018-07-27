Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIERRE | Bronze statues of three more South Dakota governors have been added to the Trail of Governors in Pierre.

KCCR radio reports that former Govs. Ralph Herseth, William McMaster and Merrell Sharpe were honored on Tuesday.

Their statues join the 19 others on the trail that goes through Pierre and the state Capitol grounds. Three are commissioned each year by the trail's nonprofit foundation using donations.

Next year's class is to include current Gov. Dennis Daugaard. Two more will be announced later.

