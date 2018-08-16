Black Hills residents have two chances to witness the spectacle of a Naja Shrine parade over the next three days.
“Everybody’s in for a treat,” said Tim Rensch of Rapid City, past Potentate, or leader, of the Rapid City Naja Shrine Temple. “You will never see parades like you will see with these parades.”
Rensch said parade units from up to 14 Shrine Temples from the upper Midwest and Canada are coming to the Black Hills for this week’s Midwest Shrine Association annual summer meeting in Deadwood.
The first parade is set for 6 p.m. today on Deadwood’s Main Street. The second parade is 10 a.m. Saturday on Spearfish’s Main Street.
Rensch said he first witnessed a Shrine parade when the Midwest Shrine Association last met in 2005 in the Black Hills.
“It was like a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade,” he said. “It just went and went and went. My kids went crazy for it.”
He said Temples from as far away as Michigan and Winnipeg, Canada, will bring parade units, which include stagecoaches, chuckwagons, motorcycles, go-carts, hillbillies, chanters and, of course, clowns.
“It’s kind of infectious,” Rensch said.
Dr. John Jackson of Belle Fourche, who is president of the Midwest Shrine Association, will lead the three-day convention in Deadwood that expects to host between 1,500 to 2,000 Shriners.
The Shriners also will hold meetings to discuss their work with children’s hospitals for treatment of burns, orthopedic injuries and birth defects such as spina bifida and cleft palate.
“You meet with all of your friends, put on parades, and hope that someone standing on the side looks at it and thinks, ‘I want to help my community and be a Shriner,'” Rensch said. “We’re always hoping to get new members so this ‘world’s largest philanthropy’ as it is called, continues.”