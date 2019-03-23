Try 3 months for $3
OST Department of Corrections delivers water on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Corrections delivers water to homes on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, after floodwaters washed out a county waterline. On Saturday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also activated 13 members of the state's Army National Guard to help distribute water on the reservation.

 Photo courtesy OST Department of Corrections

Noem says the soldiers were scheduled to start Saturday on providing drinkable water to people in the communities of Red Shirt, Pine Ridge, Porcupine, Evergreen and Wounded Knee.

Noem says the soldiers were scheduled to start Saturday on providing drinkable water to people in the communities of Red Shirt, Pine Ridge, Porcupine, Evergreen and Wounded Knee.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe's Facebook page shows photos of people on the tribe delivering food via boat, and OST Department of Corrections vehicles delivering water "so people can flush their toilets." 

The soldiers are bringing five water tank vehicles with the capability to receive, store and distribute up to 2,000 gallons of potable water per system. The Guard will set up from a central location in each community.

The reservation is bracing for more problems from flooding. State Rep. Peri Pourier, of Pine Ridge, told KELO-TV that water is blocking roads and some people have been evacuated from their homes

