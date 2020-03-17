Native American judge blazes trail in federal courts

When she was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2013, then later confirmed unanimously by the Senate, she was shocked to learn the historical significance as she would be the first Native American woman to ever serve as a federal judge. All article III judges are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

"Being female and Native American, people aren't used to seeing us as lawyers, at least when I was practicing back in the '90s," she said.

Humetewa said Native American judges are particularly needed in states with large Native populations.

"It gives the community the perception that people that they see on the district court reflect their community and some familiarity with the environment," she said.

And during her time as a prosecutor for Arizona's U.S. attorney's office, she discovered how she was different from her peers.

"I noticed none of the other prosecutors used to visit tribal lands," she said. "My belief was you can't do your job appropriately if you don't go to the area where the event happened and not meet with the people."