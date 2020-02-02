Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. | Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.

Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for vaping to 21 years old in addition to other measures to try to restrict the product, such as a ban on flavored vaping liquids and a proposal to bar minors from even possessing vape devices.

States across the nation are pitching their own regulations after the FDA announced Dec. 20 that it was raising the minimum age to 21 to buy products with nicotine to comply with a law approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. Some states are looking to ban certain flavored vaping products as the FDA has done, and others have already done so. States that are pursuing laws after the federal ban are generally trying to align themselves with federal law so that local authorities can prosecute violators.

An Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a measure to raise that state's legal age from 18 to 21 to eliminate the conflict with federal law. In Nebraska, a legislative committee will review its own 21-and-older bill on Tuesday, and the sponsor said he doesn't anticipate any major opposition now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's policy is in place.