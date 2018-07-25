Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIERRE | The state Corrections Department has named a new warden for the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre.

Wanda Markland is an associate warden at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She has held numerous corrections-related positions in Tennessee and Michigan during her career. She holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Saginaw Valley State University.

She begins her new duties in August, replacing Brent Fluke. He has been named warden of the medium-security Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, to replace the retiring Bob Dooley.

