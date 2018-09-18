SIOUX FALLS | No one bid on the Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon in a weekend auction.
A statement from the speedway says there were several bidders on-site and online for Saturday's auction, but it ended after no one placed a bid. The minimum bid was $3.15 million. The track will now sell for about $6.3 million on a for-sale-by-owner basis.
Payday loan mogul Chuck Brennan bought the speedway in 2015 and added it to his Badlands empire, which include the massive Badlands Pawn shop, venue and gun range. After South Dakota voters capped payday loan interest rates in 2016, Brennan has worked to liquidate his properties.
The Argus Leader reports if no one buys the property by the end of the year, the price will increase to $9.4 million.
The speedway last hosted a race in May 2017.