{{featured_button_text}}
Kristi Noem

In this January 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre. Noem sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requesting an investigation into Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.

 James Nord, AP file photo

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem is asking South Dakota's attorney general to investigate Minnehaha County's top prosecutor over his absence from work.

Noem sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requesting an investigation into State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.

McGowan was out of his office starting in mid-July. He returned to work Sept. 9, telling the Argus Leader he was out for medical reasons.

In her letter to Ravnsborg, Noem cited the prosecutor's "extended absence." The Republican governor wrote that "an investigation is necessary to determine if grounds for removal exist or not."

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A spokesman for Ravnsborg says the attorney general's office is "moving forward" on the governor's request.

McGowan's office said he was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

McGowan was first elected in 2008. Minnehaha is South Dakota's most populous county.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0