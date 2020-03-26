Noem pushes emergency bills, but doctors say it's not enough

SIOUX FALLS | Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday said she will pitch legislators on a series of emergency bills to address what she believes will be a monthslong fight against the coronavirus, but a leading doctor's group says she is not currently doing enough to stop its spread.

The South Dakota Medical Association criticized Noem on Thursday for not ordering restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses to close. It also said she should halt all elective procedures to conserve medical supplies.

The Republican governor has resisted ordering businesses to close, instead pushing that decision to county and city officials. The Republican governor is trying to find an approach somewhere between the rosy predictions coming from president Donald Trump and a total lock down on activity. Noem is pitching a series of emergency bills to sustain battle against COVID-19 that she said could last "many months."

The president has said he thinks the economy could be humming again by Easter, which is April 12. Noem disagrees.

"Those who might think that by Easter things will be back to normal, I don't want to discourage them, but I want to be very clear and honest with them," the governor said. "We can't stop this virus. We can slow it down."