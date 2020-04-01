Noem signs 9 emergency bills that address coronavirus

Gov. Krist Noem on Tuesday signed nine emergency bills passed by the South Dakota Legislature to address the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers passed the bills just hours before Noem's signing. They met in a marathon session that stretched from Monday into Tuesday, voting remotely through a conference call system.

The measures make a slew of changes like postponing local elections from mid-April until June, waiving state requirements on schools due to the coronavirus, and adjusting the state budget to distribute $93 million in federal aid.

All the legislation goes into effect immediately, but is also temporary, expiring at various points this year.

