Winter Weather South Dakota

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, from left, Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken address concerns and clean up efforts around the city and state after a devastating storm hit South Dakota at Sioux Falls City Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2019. On Friday, Noem signed an emergency declaration, allowing counties access to state funds to recover from the winter storms and flooding. 

 Danielle Ferguson/The Argus Leader via AP

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. John Thune have surveyed flood damage in Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken and other city leaders took Noem and Thune on a tour of Sioux Falls on Saturday. The city was drenched in heavy rains earlier in the week as a powerful storm battered the central U.S.

Thune praised neighbors for helping others "get back up on their feet" and said that "speaks volumes to the caliber of people we have in South Dakota."

TenHaken says cleanup continues and a few roads remain closed. The Argus Leader reports the mayor expects Sioux Falls' bike trail to be "closed for a while."

On Friday, Noem signed an emergency declaration, allowing counties access to state funds to recover from the winter storms and flooding.

