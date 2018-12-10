Try 1 month for 99¢

BISMARCK, N.D. | A program that provides funds for conservation projects in North Dakota is doling out nearly $3.4 million in grants for nine projects.

The Industrial Commission recently approved the spending through the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which is supported by energy production taxes. Its goal is to restore land affected by energy production, and develop wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation areas.

Ducks Unlimited is getting the most money in this round of grants — nearly $1.3 million for conservation work in 32 counties that includes livestock fencing, water management and cover crop seeding.

The city of Dickinson is getting $1.2 million for a recreational path.

State agencies, tribal governments, local governments and nonprofits can apply for funding. The next application deadline is May 1.

