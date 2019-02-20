BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota is looking to make computer science and cybersecurity courses accessible to all students across the state.
A group of educators this month completed a final draft of K-12 computer science and cybersecurity standards, which, pending State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler's approval, will go into effect this fall.
These academic standards are not mandatory, as cybersecurity and computer science are not required courses of instruction. But Baesler said the overall goal of these standards is to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to learn computer science.
"Every aspect of our lives is being touched (by computer science), so we felt it was really important that North Dakota stay on top of that and make sure our students have the same sort of opportunities," Baesler said.
Once these standards are adopted, North Dakota will become the first state to incorporate cybersecurity into its K-12 standards, according to Baesler.
Many states have responded recently to the push for computer science education in K-12 schools by adopting computer science standards. Twenty-two states have such standards, according to a report last year from the Code.org Advocacy Coalition and the Computer Science Teachers Association.
But North Dakota will be unique in that cybersecurity ideas and concepts will be included at every grade level, Baesler said.
At the end of the 2017 legislative session, Baesler convened a group of educational stakeholders and the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce to identify goals for the following session. Stakeholders agreed computer science "was a necessity in our state," she said.
The group also identified a "three-prong approach" to improving computer science education in North Dakota. Currently, less than a quarter of public high schools in the state teach computer science, according to the Code.org and CSTA report.
The first part of the approach was to write the standards, Baesler said. The second part was to get teachers credentialed to teach these topics.
The state Department of Public Instruction issues a number of credentials to teachers, including to school principals and library media specialists. But it does not have the authority to issue credentials in computer science and cybersecurity.
So, this session, lawmakers are pushing a bill to allow DPI to credential teachers in these areas. The bill — Senate Bill 2171 — cleared the Senate last month and is now being reviewed in the House.
Baesler said districts will be able to decide which teachers they'd like to get credentialed, or teachers can sign up themselves.
The standards these teachers are expected to follow include basic to somewhat complex computer science and cybersecurity concepts.