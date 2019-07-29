A North Dakota man is dead after police say a tree fell on him while he was in the Black Hills on July 27.
The accident involved a group that was riding ATVs in the Black Hills, according to Pennington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Helene Duhamel. The group stopped to put on rain gear when a tree fell onto Nathan Hoag, 44, of Arthur, N.D.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Authorities weren't exactly sure what caused the accident, but Duhamel said the Black Hills region had a lot of severe weather this year, which has caused many trees to fall.