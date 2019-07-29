{{featured_button_text}}
A North Dakota man is dead after police say a tree fell on him while he was in the Black Hills on July 27.

The accident involved a group that was riding ATVs in the Black Hills, according to Pennington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Helene Duhamel. The group stopped to put on rain gear when a tree fell onto Nathan Hoag, 44, of Arthur, N.D.

Authorities weren't exactly sure what caused the accident, but Duhamel said the Black Hills region had a lot of severe weather this year, which has caused many trees to fall.

