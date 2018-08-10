SIOUX FALLS | The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the number of traffic fatalities on state roadways is running 26 percent ahead of last year.
The patrol says 77 people have died in 2018, as compared to 61 fatalities at this time last year. The most recent fatality occurred Wednesday evening when a motorcyclist ran off a road near Black Hawk, the fourth death tied to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
While South Dakota's total number of fatal crashes is notably higher this year than last, the patrol's Tony Mangan says there's no one specific factor behind the increase. He tells The Daily Republic the state's numbers over the past five years have been lower than the national average and are lower than the numbers in surrounding states.