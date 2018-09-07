SIOUX FALLS | One October trial has been scheduled for a 76-year-old Sioux Falls man accused of inappropriately touching girls on his property when he ran an in-home daycare with his wife.
The Argus Leader reports that David Hirsch is charged with three counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 and one count of sexual exploitation based on accounts from two girls whose alleged experiences were five years apart.
A judge on Thursday ruled that the charges can be joined for one trial. Hirsch's defense had sought to separate the charges.