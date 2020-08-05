On Pine Ridge, preserving language means protecting elders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | As the pandemic affects the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, one local community organization is doing everything it can to help people stay at home, fearing that the pandemic could take a disproportionate toll on an elderly population that maintains the language and culture of the tribe.

Before the pandemic, the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation worked to teach the Lakota language to children, as part of a resurgence of Lakota language and culture in recent years. Fewer than 3% of the community is fluent in the language, according to the organization. But as the coronavirus swept across the globe, local leaders feared that the elderly, many who are still fluent in the language, could be killed by COVID-19.

"They are the keepers of our language and our knowledge," said Kyle White, the director of advancement with Thunder Valley.

As the organization scrambled to respond to the pandemic, the leadership realized they were working with a population much more vulnerable to the coronavirus than in other places. They conducted a survey in April and found that more than half of residents had asthma or other breathing problems. 46% of people reported they had diabetes.