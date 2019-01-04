CASPER, Wyo. | The creator of OxyContin has asked a Wyoming judge to dismiss a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company, claiming that the federal Food and Drug Administration's previous findings invalidate the legal challenge.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming's attorney general's office announced in October that it had filed suit against Purdue Pharma in Laramie County Circuit Court.
In its lawsuit, the state claims Purdue effectively used deceptive practices to market opioids in Wyoming.
In response, Purdue alleges that the FDA had approved the use of opioids for treating chronic pain.
Purdue's lawyers note that the FDA has "exclusive authority to determine whether a prescription is 'safe and effective'" and they claim that Wyoming is attempting to undermine the FDA's authority.
Wyoming's suit claims Purdue has made $35 billion in total sales of opioids.