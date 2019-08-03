ABERDEEN | Cyril Huss was an Army soldier from South Dakota, and Dorothy T. Peek was a dental hygienist from Montgomery, Alabama.
He flirted with her at the dentist office on the base where he was stationed before he served in World War II, but she wouldn't give him the time of day until they were formally introduced. In time, he won her over. They married in 1944.
After the war, the couple moved to Faulkton. But not before Huss performed acts of aerial bravery in an aircraft named for his new bride.
"It's about a man who thought enough of his wife to emblazon her name on an airplane he took to war against the enemy," said John Mollison.
The Sioux Falls-based artist has completed a painting commemorating Huss' plane, The Dot T., and the Huss family. It was unveiled Saturday in Faulkton on what Mayor Slade Roseland has proclaimed Of Hearth and Home Day.
The day is named after Mollison's work of art.
"These people are important to our American story," Mollison said. "When we remember the stories of people who have had significant impact in our past, we're also remembering how these stories impact our present."
The painting was commissioned by Dr. David West, a Sioux Falls ophthalmologist.
"He found out that Cyril's wife was still alive," Mollison said. "That's a connection to history from today that we can go back to World War II, and it's still alive, and it's still present. ... That's an interesting thing that makes you stop and think. Not too many people today have that kind of connection to that kind of of a world moment."
Huss served in the China-Burma-India Theater during the war, and he would often shoot at trains in China. The Dot T.'s final mission took place in January 1945 near Shanghai.
The Dot T. returned from that mission with more than 30 bullet holes. People didn't know how Huss made it out, said his son, David Huss, of Faulkton.
"Once he landed, they pushed it off the runway and destroyed it," David Huss said. "It was not repairable."
There were very few pictures of The Dot T., but Mollison said it was imperative to be as accurate as possible with the piece.
"My job is to use whatever skill and whatever talent I have to go back in time," Mollison said.
Factors like the color of the paint on the nose of the plane and how long it was in service have an effect on what the aircraft would have looked like, Mollison said.
Once Huss got back to the U.S. and was discharged, he and his wife moved to Faulkton — a change for Dorothy Huss, who grew up in Alabama, David Huss said.
"Dad was really proud of serving in the military," he said. "He was active in the American Legion and the VFW here."
For the Huss family, the painting is more than a commemoration of their father's service during World War II, it's an ongoing testament to how he lived his daily life.
"Because of Dad's belief in God and country, he raised us with that same mentality," David Huss said.
He and three of his brothers served in the military, and his sisters found careers in nursing and teaching.
The seven Huss children moved all over the country — two brothers have died. Gerald Huss lived in the Faulkton area, but died in a snowmobile accident in 2003. Another, Donald Huss, died in Florida in 1994, David Huss said. James Huss lives in Florida, Margaret Lindbloom lives in Wisconsin, Theodore Huss lives in Wyoming and Ann Mollman lives in Spearfish.
Huss died in 1995.
In 2009, after Dorothy Huss had a heart attack the previous year, David Huss said he decided to move back home and help his mom run The Lyric Theatre, which Huss started.
"In September of 2012, she tricked me, though," David Huss said. "I had taken her to a doctor's appointment and we were just driving around, and she said, 'I think I want to talk to the bank.' ... I came back about a half hour later, they're shaking hands, and I said, 'What's up?'
"I just bought a steakhouse," she said.
"Who's going to run it, why would you do that?" David Huss asked.
"You're going to run it."
"I don't know nothing about running a supper club."
"You'll learn."
Dorothy Huss thought that Faulkton needed a nice place to eat, David Huss said. The restaurant was named after the famed fighter plane, of course.
Dorothy Huss, now 96, has been suffering from dementia the last few years, and lives in a nursing home, but David Huss said he makes sure to have supper with her every day.
"Of Hearth and Home" will have a home at The Dot T. Steakhouse, David Huss said.
"I think it should be prominently displayed," he said.