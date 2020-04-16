Pandemic sends rural bankers survey index to all-time low

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OMAHA, Neb. | An overwhelming majority of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states expect the coronavirus outbreak to push their local areas into recession, according to a new survey released Thursday.

The overall index for the region plummeted from March's already anemic 35.5 to 12.1 in April — the lowest index recorded since the survey began in January 2006. Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy, survey organizers say.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said more than nine in 10 bankers surveyed expect the measures being taken to fight the coronavirus to lead to a recession.

"This is up significantly from March when 61.3% of bankers anticipated such a recession," Goss said.

States and local leaders have issued stay-at-home orders or have limited the size of public gatherings to try to slow the spread of the virus, prompting some businesses to close. Many restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms and only handle take-out or delivery orders.