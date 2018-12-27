SIOUX FALLS | A husband and wife died in a fiery Christmas Day plane crash in Sioux Falls.
Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer, of Sioux Falls, both 68, were identified as the victims in the crash late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 26, after an autopsy by the Minnehaha County Coroner, according to Sioux Falls Police Capt. Loren McManus.
Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler told The Associated Press the small, single-engine plane came down about 5 p.m. in the backyards of the four houses, with two of them sustaining significant damage. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire that resulted from the crash within 10 minutes, he said.
The crash sent debris flying for several blocks, McManus said.
No one was hurt in the homes, however, as the plane ended up in a backyard of one of the homes.
McManus said one of the extensively damaged homes was unoccupied. He didn't know about the other three affected.
The captain said he didn't know where the plane was headed or if it had just taken off from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, which is on the northern edge of the city. However, Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said Christmas night that he believed the plane had been heading south, which means it could have just left the airport.
McManus said the debris field stretches for blocks and asked that anyone who comes across mechanical wreckage or "biological debris" to call 911 so that officers can take care of it.
"Please try not to touch it if you can," McManus said.
It's believed the Meyers were the only people in the plane. The Meyers were known locally for their philanthropy. Sioux Falls Lutheran School announced earlier this year it was naming a new chapel and performing arts center after the couple after they donated more than $1 million to the project.
Vaughn Meyer was a retired plastic surgeon who, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, received his pilot's license in 2010.
The National Transportation Safety Board has contracted with a company to investigate the crash and will be filing reports in the future. The company officials were arriving in Sioux Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
Jim Lang, who lives nearby, told the AP he felt the ground shake and heard what sounded like a vehicle accelerating rapidly. He looked out his window and saw "a yellow ball of fire."