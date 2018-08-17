Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIERRE | Police in Pierre used less-than-lethal ammunition to end an early morning standoff with a man who claimed to have a gun in a parking lot.

KCCR radio reports that officers responded to the scene about 1 a.m. Friday and made contact with an 18-year-old man who told them he had a gun and would shoot them if they didn't shoot him first.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Police negotiated with the man for about an hour before using the less-than-lethal ammo and taking him into custody. Less-than-lethal ammo includes such things as rubber bullets and beanbag rounds.

The man was checked out at a hospital and then taken to jail. Police determined he did not have a gun.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags