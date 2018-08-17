PIERRE | Police in Pierre used less-than-lethal ammunition to end an early morning standoff with a man who claimed to have a gun in a parking lot.
KCCR radio reports that officers responded to the scene about 1 a.m. Friday and made contact with an 18-year-old man who told them he had a gun and would shoot them if they didn't shoot him first.
Police negotiated with the man for about an hour before using the less-than-lethal ammo and taking him into custody. Less-than-lethal ammo includes such things as rubber bullets and beanbag rounds.
The man was checked out at a hospital and then taken to jail. Police determined he did not have a gun.