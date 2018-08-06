SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls police say eight people were injured when an impaired driver crashed into a Sip-N-Cycle in downtown Sioux Falls.
The Argus Leader reports 25-year-old Justin Rabago allegedly hit the occupied party bike on Saturday night. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the injuries were mostly minor, but one person suffered broken bones and possible brain bleeding.
Clemens says officers at the scene alleged Rabago had been using meth or marijuana before the crash. Blood work results are pending.
Rabago is facing charges of vehicular battery, DUI third offense, driving without a license and driving without insurance. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a defense attorney.