A man fired multiple gunshots inside Wyoming Medical Center early Monday before officers arrested him at a nearby building on the hospital campus.
The man, whom police identified as 20-year-old Mitchell Taylor, fired shots inside the radiology department shortly after 1 a.m. No one was injured.
Police received multiple phone calls reporting the shooting at 1:06 a.m. Officers arrived four minutes later and began searching for the suspect. They surprised him inside a nearby building at 1:26 a.m. and used a Taser to take him into custody, Chief Keith McPheeters told reporters during a press conference at the hospital.
McPheeters said Taylor was armed with a handgun. Taylor was examined at the hospital's emergency room before being taken to jail, where he was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, use of a firearm while committing a felony and property damage.
The chief declined to say whether Taylor had a specific target or why he headed to the radiology department. Investigators have spoken with the suspect and there is no indication that anyone else was involved.
McPheeters said police are reviewing information about how the gunman entered the hospital with a gun.
Police say the case remains under investigation.
In a statement, Wyoming Medical Center said counselors would be at the hospital Monday to meet with employees who might be experiencing emotional difficulties related to the incident.
"The safety of our patients and employees is our utmost concern, and we will work with all involved agencies to review the incident," the hospital said in the statement.
The hospital said officials there could not comment on the investigation, but they would be working with police throughout the process.
"It is our great honor to serve this community, and we appreciate all the thoughts and well wishes extended to our staff today," the hospital said in its statement.