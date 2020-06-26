President Trump to speak before fireworks ceremony at Mount Rushmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump, Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will speak before the fireworks show on July 3 at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the Governor's Office said today.

Ian Fury, communications director for the Governor’s Office, told the Journal that Trump is expected to arrive in western South Dakota around 7:30 p.m. that Friday.

The president, Gov. Noem and Bernhardt are scheduled to speak between 8 and 10 p.m. with the fireworks show to follow.

Fury said more information could not be released at this time for security reasons.

