In observance of the Christmas holiday, city offices will be closed Tuesday. Finance, Public Works and Community Development will close at 2 p.m. on Monday for Christmas Eve. All other city departments will decide on an individual basis if they will close early on Monday.
Rapid Transit will close at 2:30 p.m. Monday and remain closed for Christmas Day.
The Streets Department will be closed on Tuesday; however, crews will be dispatched for a storm event.
Trash collections for Christmas week include Tuesday collections on Wednesday, with normal collection on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The city landfill will close at 2 p.m. Monday and remain closed on Christmas Day.
The downtown library will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day. The North Library at General Beadle will be closed both days.
Pennington County offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.