A Rapid City man will be sentenced Sept. 12 after being found guilty by a Lawrence County jury of selling meth in a case involving two overdose deaths.
Eric Koller, 33, was found guilty Friday of two counts to distribute meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.
"The conspiracy charge arose from the discovery by law enforcement that Koller and Terry Geib, age 33, formerly of Spearfish, had been involved in an agreement to distribute methamphetamine to a number of individuals in Spearfish, SD," read a statement from the office of John Fitzgerald, Lawrence County state's attorney.
Koller faces an additional charge of being a "habitual criminal," read a release from the Lawrence County State's Attorney's Office.
Koller was indicted by a grand jury in the summer of 2017, stemming from a drug ring in the Northern Hills. Two others who were indicted, including Eric Reeder and Duwayne Eric Littlebear, are serving prison time for manslaughter. Two Spearfish residents died from overdoses related to ingestion of fentanyl, a synthetic drug.
Koller's bond was revoked after the jury returned its verdict. Sentencing will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18.