South Dakota firefighters will help battle western wildfires.
Rapid City Fire Department tweeted earlier this week that two members of Rapid City's technical rescue team and an additional single resource deployed to the Red Canyon Fire in Colorado and two people to the Cache Fire near Rifle, Colo.
The department said that brings the number of Rapid City Fire Department deployments to 12.
Two members of the RCFD Technical Rescue Team and two members of @SiouxFallsFire deployed this morning to the Red Canyon Fire in Colorado. The crew will work together as a Rapid Extraction Module (REM).— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) July 31, 2018
Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a tweet that six members of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have been deployed to help fight a wildfire that's engulfed more than 3,000 acres near Rangely in northwestern Colorado's Rio Blanco County.
The mayor says the firefighters have orders that could keep them in Colorado for up to two weeks. Their expenses are being picked up by the federal government.