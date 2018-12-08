A Rapid City woman was arrested for second-degree murder after being accused of fatally stabbing someone to death early Saturday morning in West Rapid, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Lorraine Swallow, 32, is being held at the Pennington County Jail after allegedly stabbed the victim at a home on the 2600 block of Castle Heights Place, the release says.
The victim, whose name isn't being released until their family is notified, is the third homicide victim this year in Rapid City, the release says.
The Journal will have more details on Monday.