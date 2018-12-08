Try 1 month for 99¢
Crime logo
Buy Now

A Rapid City woman was arrested for second-degree murder after being accused of fatally stabbing someone to death early Saturday morning in West Rapid, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Lorraine Swallow, 32, is being held at the Pennington County Jail after allegedly stabbed the victim at a home on the 2600 block of Castle Heights Place, the release says.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The victim, whose name isn't being released until their family is notified, is the third homicide victim this year in Rapid City, the release says.

The Journal will have more details on Monday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags