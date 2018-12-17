CLEARWATER, Neb. | Federal safety regulators are proposing to fine a northeast Nebraska dairy where an employee was fatally injured.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release Monday that Thiele Dairy, in Clearwater, didn't develop and implement safety programs related to grain bin entry. The company faces penalties totaling nearly $79,000.
One of the dairy's owners, Tom Thiele, declined to comment.
The accident occurred July 9 when an auger being used to remove corn from inside a bin lacerated one of the man's legs. He's been identified as 52-year-old Robert Pokorny. He lived in Clearwater.
Which jobs are the most dangerous?
There were 4,836 fatal work injuries in the U.S. in 2015, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the highest total number of work fatalities since 2008.
Transportation accidents were overwhelmingly the leading cause of death, with roadway incidents alone accounting for more than 25 percent of all fatalities. Falls, slips and trips were the second leading cause of death, responsible for 800 fatal work injuries in 2015.
But which jobs were the most dangerous? Reality shows like "Ice Road Truckers" and "Ax Men" have popularized a certain image of high-danger jobs. While there's no denying the risks of logging or arctic trucking, many of America's most dangerous occupations are more mainstream.
Using data from the BLS' Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, the following is a look at the occupations with the most fatalities per 100K workers in 2015. For context, also included is the total number of fatalities and the total hours worked for each job.
Although the ranking provides a useful overview of some of America's deadliest jobs, it is by no means definitive. The BLS only included jobs with at least 15 reported work fatalities in 2015 and 40 million or more work hours (20,000 full-time equivalent employees), so some dangerous occupations may be excluded if they're too small. It's also worth noting that some jobs pose long-term health risks to workers, such as radiation exposure, which is not captured in the BLS' figures.
Note: The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event.
15. Taxi Drivers and Chauffeurs
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 13.4
Number of fatalities in 2015: 54
Total hours worked (millions): 807
14. Grounds Maintenance Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 15
Number of fatalities in 2015: 183
Total hours worked (millions): 2,347
13. Construction Laborers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 15.6
Number of fatalities in 2015: 235
Total hours worked (millions): 3,022
12. First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 16.1
Number of fatalities in 2015: 123
Total hours worked (millions): 1,531
11. First-Line Supervisors of Landscaping, Lawn Service and Groundskeeping Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 18.1
Number of fatalities in 2015: 38
Total hours worked (millions): 419
10. Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 20.5
Number of fatalities in 2015: 26
Total hours worked (millions): 254
9. Miscellaneous Agricultural Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 20.6
Number of fatalities in 2015: 174
Total hours worked (millions): 1,553
8. Farmers, Ranchers and Other Agricultural Managers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 22.0
Number of fatalities in 2015: 252
Total hours worked (millions): 2,263
7. Drivers, Sales Workers and Truck Drivers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 24.3
Number of fatalities in 2015: 885
Total hours worked (millions): 7,288
6. Structural Iron and Steel Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 29.8
Number of fatalities in 2015: 17
Total hours worked (millions): 114
5. Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 38.8
Number of fatalities in 2015: 33
Total hours worked (millions): 170
4. Roofers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 39.7
Number of fatalities in 2015: 75
Total hours worked (millions): 378
3. Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 40.4
Number of fatalities in 2015: 57
Total hours worked (millions): 267
2. Fishers and Related Fishing Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 54.8
Number of fatalities in 2015: 23
Total hours worked (millions): 84
1. Logging Workers
Fatal injury rate (per 100K workers): 132.7
Number of fatalities in 2015: 67
Total hours worked (millions): 101