Regulators revisit environmental review for Line 3 pipeline

The Minnesota Court of Appeals sent the previous final version of the project's environmental review back to the commission after finding that the massive document failed to adequately deal with the potential risks of an oil spill in the Lake Superior watershed. The state Department of Commerce then conducted additional modeling and concluded in the update that there was little chance of a spill reaching the lake.

So the central questions on the commission's agenda were whether the update is adequate to pass muster with the courts, and if so, whether to reissue the certificate of need and route permit that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needs to proceed with building the Minnesota segment. The new Canadian and Wisconsin segments are already operating.

Enbridge said in a filing ahead of the hearing that the update meets the court's concerns and that the record continues to show that the project is needed.

Friday's session — the 68th public hearing on the project by Enbridge's count — was meant for comments from the general public, including several lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Frank Hornstein, of Minneapolis, was one of the relatively few testifiers to address the adequacy of the updated environmental review. He said there are still significant shortcomings with how it addresses the need for a rapid spill response.