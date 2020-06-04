Report highlights voting inequities in tribal communities

Native Americans didn't become U.S. citizens until 1924, but some states restricted who was entitled to vote up into the 1960s, with laws saying Native Americans who weren't taxed, who lived on reservations or were enrolled with tribes couldn't cast a ballot. Southwestern states were the last holdouts.

Native Americans won or settled 86 election-related lawsuits they've filed over the years — a success rate of more than 90%, the report said. Among those were challenges over redistricting in Utah, voter ID requirements in North Dakota, and language assistance for Alaska Native villages.

Still, Native American voting rights advocates say there's more work to be done.

More than one-third of voting-age Native Americans — or 1.2 million people — aren't registered to cast a ballot, according to the National Congress of American Indians. While advocates have been pushing states to improve access to the polls, they're also reminding tribal members to register and vote to enact change.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted inequalities in tribal communities, including access to running water, health care and housing. Those disparities won't improve without electing people to office who understand them, the report said.