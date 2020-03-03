Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy

OMAHA, Neb. | Worries about a new virus first detected in China that's infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains.

The Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January, according to a survey report issued Monday.

"This month's softer reading plus the mounting negative impacts from the (virus) should concern policymakers regarding the strength of the economy," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. "Fully 40% of supply managers reported negative impacts from the (virus)."

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The regional trade numbers were mixed. The index for new export orders rose to 58.0 from January's 52.1. But the outbreak of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease reduced purchases from Asia as the import index fell to 40.4 from January's 46.3.