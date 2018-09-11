ROSEBUD | A South Dakota hospital on a Native American reservation is no longer in immediate jeopardy of losing key federal funding, but must resolve several shortcomings.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in a letter Friday gave the Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital until Nov. 5 to improve in six areas, including infection control, anesthesia services, quality assurance and performance management. The hospital has 10 days to assemble plans of correction.
The facility was placed on jeopardy status last month after federal inspectors found it failed to give patients appropriate medical care or ensure their safety.
The hospital maintained its ability to bill Medicare and Medicaid by fixing some deficiencies found in a July inspection, but a follow-up review identified additional issues.
One incident cited involved a drunken 12-year-old girl who tried to hang herself while left alone. The report found that the patient was not properly triaged and should have had a monitor throughout her visit. It also found that there was a faulty call button in her room.
Another incident involved a 35-year-old man who was hallucinating while on methamphetamine and died of a heart attack in the emergency room after being pepper-sprayed and restrained.
The problems come more than two years after the hospital was cited for similar shortcomings, which resulted in the closing of the facility's surgical and obstetrics and gynecology departments. The hospital's emergency room also closed for seven months to address problems, but has since reopened.