How the Sicangu (Brule in French, Burnt Thigh in English) got their tribal name is lost to history, but they are one of seven bands of the Lakota Nation, who are in turn one of seven bands of the Oceti Sakowin. They are located on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation (RST).
A 1972 film, "Journey through Rosebud," focused heavily on the isolation and hardship of the reservation. Since that time, the RST has taken great strides to create a better reservation economy and quality of life.
In 1999, the RST formed its own corporation, REDCO, “Designed as the economic arm of the Tribe, REDCO’s purpose is to generate revenue and create economic opportunity for the Sicangu Lakota Oyate and surrounding communities.” The company has expanded offices to Rapid City, with a diversified business model that not only creates job opportunities at home, but money-making enterprises off the reservation that benefit all tribal members.
The RST covers almost a million acres, most of it rolling grassland, but significant areas drop into picturesque valleys, surrounded by hillsides of Ponderosa Pine, and filled with groves of cottonwood and willow, often shadowing small lakes. The three main population centers are Rosebud, Mission and St. Francis.
Unlike many other reservations, most of the hunting and fishing guides are private, and located not only on the reservation, but in the surrounding Sicangu communities, like Norris and White River, where tribal members live and still retain large tracts of land. These guides have access to 900,000 acres of hunting habitats that offer game birds and big game hunting, like deer, elk and bison.
For other types of outdoor recreation, the pine-covered hilltops and verdant reservation canyons are accessible via an excellent network of hiking trails. There are also Indian rodeos and powwows.
In 1971, RST established Sinte Gleska (Spotted Tail) University, which, in addition to offering tribal members access to quality secondary education centered on Lakota language and cultural values, maintains its own bison ranch. The university is named after Chief Spotted Tail, who led the Sicangu Nation during the days of conflict with the United States, and also during the transition to reservation life. The campus and the ranch are open to scheduled tours.
The official archives of the RST, are housed at the University’s Sicangu Heritage Center. The center is located in Antelope community, just east of Mission.
At St. Francis, is the Buechel Memorial Lakota Museum, named for Father Eugene Buechel, who compiled the first detailed Lakota language dictionary. The museum houses an impressive collection of Lakota artifacts. There is a gift shop in the museum specializing in items based upon traditional techniques.
Just over the Nebraska border is the Niobrara Wildlife Refuge, which provides excellent hiking, fishing, boating and hunting.
For those wanting recreation outside of nature, there is the tribally owned and operated Rosebud Casino, Quality Inn and Convention Center, 22 miles south of Mission.
For additional visitor information contact the RST, (605) 747-2381, or visit rosebudsiouxtribe-nsn.gov.