SIOUX FALLS | Sanford Health has dedicated a $6 million tribute to the billionaire philanthropist whose financial gifts have benefited the Dakotas-based health care system.
Banking and credit card mogul T. Denny Sanford was in attendance Tuesday in Sioux Falls for a ribbon-cutting at the Sanford House.
The Argus Leader reports the 17,000-square foot building serves as offices for the Sanford Health Foundation, the hospital system's charitable giving arm. It also includes a museum dedicated to Sanford's life and achievements, event space, and bar and lounge areas. It opened late last year.
Sanford has donated nearly $1 billion to the health care system that uses him as a namesake.
On Tuesday, he also received the Vatican's 2018 Pontifical Key Philanthropy Award, from a representative of the Vatican in Rome.