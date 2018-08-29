POWELL, Wyo. | Scientists report finding several different fossils at a site that now lies beneath a Wyoming reservoir.
They include bones of a horse, bison, camel and a creature similar to a deer called an artiodactyl.
The Powel Tribune reports the fossils date roughly to the Pleistocene, the era of ice ages between 2.5 million and 12,000 years ago.
Wyoming State Archaeologist Greg Pierce says researchers rushed to the shore of Buffalo Bill Reservoir after the discovery of mammoth bones in April. They wanted to uncover all they could before the reservoir rose with spring runoff and covered the site.
Scientists hope testing can better determine the fossils' age. They covered the site with rock before water rose but may return after water levels drop again.